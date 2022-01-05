Keybank National Association OH Has $12.94 Million Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.26% of Timken worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Timken by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Timken by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Timken by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.68. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $62.96 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

