Keybank National Association OH Buys 226 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $396.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.06 and its 200 day moving average is $367.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

