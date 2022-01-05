Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,560 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.11% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $18,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

WPM opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

