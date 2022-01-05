Keybank National Association OH Acquires 143 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Ecolab by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 8,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after purchasing an additional 889,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after purchasing an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ecolab by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,410,000 after purchasing an additional 292,806 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Shares of ECL opened at $233.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

