Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.98

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.98 and last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $3.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the second quarter worth $471,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kenon by 422.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 869,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,002,000 after purchasing an additional 702,980 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Kenon by 23.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the third quarter worth $243,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

