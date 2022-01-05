Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $493.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 493 ($6.64) and last traded at GBX 488 ($6.58), with a volume of 220307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465 ($6.27).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.82) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £463.22 million and a PE ratio of 13.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 430.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 430.42.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

