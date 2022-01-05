KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.14

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 220836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KDDIY shares. Citigroup cut KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KDDI Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

