Kcash (KCASH) Market Cap Hits $1.55 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Kcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $79,051.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00033121 BTC.

About Kcash

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

