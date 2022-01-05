KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,254 shares of company stock worth $16,263,608 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in KB Home by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in KB Home by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.00. 1,202,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,182. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76. KB Home has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.