Kava 1-Day Volume Tops $115.76 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $4.70 or 0.00010140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $686.33 million and approximately $115.76 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 146,172,231 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

