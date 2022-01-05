Karani Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Karani Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 52.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land accounts for approximately 2.4% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,199,000 after acquiring an additional 145,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,071,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,533,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 39.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $20.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,313.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,568. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $756.85 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,270.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1,341.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 2.23.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

