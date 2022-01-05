Karani Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Karani Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 3.2% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.89.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $13.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.98. The stock had a trading volume of 40,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,355. The company has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $352.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $267.45 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

