Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

KLDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kaleido Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ KLDO traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.37. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 64,659 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

