Kadena Market Capitalization Tops $1.80 Billion (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.83 or 0.00024484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and approximately $88.59 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kadena has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00061606 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00072948 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.41 or 0.08133948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00078516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,096.11 or 0.99676135 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,448,188 coins. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.