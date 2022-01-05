K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Shares Up 1.4%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.64. 77,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 46,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNTNF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.