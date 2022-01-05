JulSwap Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. JulSwap has a market cap of $14.61 million and $701,076.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JulSwap has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00063716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00073828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,746.46 or 0.08143488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00079441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,025.51 or 1.00043364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007541 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

