JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc Declares Dividend of GBX 5.70 (LON:JCGI)

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:JCGI opened at GBX 468.37 ($6.31) on Wednesday. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a one year low of GBX 460 ($6.20) and a one year high of GBX 875.98 ($11.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 527.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 567.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £389.69 million and a P/E ratio of 1.92.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

