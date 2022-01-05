JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc Declares Dividend of GBX 5.70 (LON:JCGI)

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:JCGI opened at GBX 468.37 ($6.31) on Wednesday. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a one year low of GBX 460 ($6.20) and a one year high of GBX 875.98 ($11.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 527.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 567.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £389.69 million and a P/E ratio of 1.92.
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile
