JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “£100” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($134.75) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($128.02) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a £105 ($141.49) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($121.28) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a £105 ($141.49) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a £110 ($148.23) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,674.62 ($130.37).

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,473 ($114.18) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($90.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,523 ($128.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,663.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,584.62. The firm has a market cap of £131.26 billion and a PE ratio of 103.58.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

