JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $78,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,909,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 96,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 83,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.80.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.99. 441,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,906,299. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.77 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.