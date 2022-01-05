JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 210 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 210 price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price target on Volvo in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 290 price target on Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price target on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 180 price target on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of SEK 232.13.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.