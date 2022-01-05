JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $312.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FDX stock opened at $264.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.38. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

