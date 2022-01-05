Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $284.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle, popularly known as JLL, have outperformed the industry in the past three months. JLL’s wide range of products and services and a spate of strategic investment activities to capitalize on market consolidations augur well for long-term growth. Also, its robust balance sheet, with a manageable debt position, is impressive. In November, JLL shelled out $300 million in cash to acquire the reputed building operations platform, Building Engines. The move comes as part of its focus on technology to solve real-estate challenges. JLL’s results in recent quarters reflect a rebound in its transaction-based businesses. However, macroeconomic uncertainty due to the pandemic and adverse impact on commercial real estate transactions are key concerns. There is stiff competition from regional and local players as well.”

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $274.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $141.88 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.40 and its 200-day moving average is $241.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth about $391,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

