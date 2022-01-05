Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.3% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.54 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $451.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

