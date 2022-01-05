John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HEQ traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,089. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.