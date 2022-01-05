JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 118.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICAD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. 4,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,352. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. iCAD has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $149.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles Ross Carter bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 and sold 28,750 shares worth $271,025. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iCAD by 324.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in iCAD by 94,542.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iCAD in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iCAD by 11.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

