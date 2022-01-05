Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Shares Down 9.8%

Shares of Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) were down 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.65. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70.

Jet2 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)

Jet2 plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.

