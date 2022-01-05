JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

JELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $27.30 on Monday. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 51.9% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 77,837 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 13.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 57.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 23.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 440,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 84,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

