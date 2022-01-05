Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Amphenol Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Amphenol in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

Amphenol stock opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 85.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

