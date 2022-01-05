Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.80.

JEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

