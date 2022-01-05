Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $207.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,180. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.48, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,070,000 after buying an additional 76,353 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

