Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Hits $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $679,831.24 and $374,267.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00055745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

