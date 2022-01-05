Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 67,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.99.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $390.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.62.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

