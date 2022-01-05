Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 399 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $317,519,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,365,000 after purchasing an additional 855,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 45.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,122,000 after purchasing an additional 558,999 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at about $49,330,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,284 shares of company stock valued at $22,393,184. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPT opened at $176.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.20 and a 200 day moving average of $154.93. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 148.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.29.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

