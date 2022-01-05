Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,791,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,058,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,935,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,816,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the 2nd quarter worth about $929,000.

Shares of DAPR opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $31.70.

