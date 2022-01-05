Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 32.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,668,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1,106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after buying an additional 119,438 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 296,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after buying an additional 63,234 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,510,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,265,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average of $95.91. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.40 and a 52 week high of $96.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.