Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $932,000.

Get BlueStar Israel Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of ITEQ opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.39. BlueStar Israel Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $80.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueStar Israel Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.