Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASG opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

