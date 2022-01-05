Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after buying an additional 598,953 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Envista by 771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Envista by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after buying an additional 966,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,482,000 after buying an additional 70,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Envista by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,485,000 after buying an additional 936,393 shares in the last quarter.

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Envista stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.75. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

