Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Dean Hager Sells 140,827 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $5,471,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dean Hager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Dean Hager sold 134,216 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $4,631,794.16.

Shares of BATS JAMF traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,383 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Jamf by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Jamf by 326,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Jamf by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

