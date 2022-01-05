Jade Currency (JADE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.76 Million

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Jade Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jade Currency has a market cap of $2.76 million and $163,381.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jade Currency alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00064585 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00079830 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.57 or 0.08192888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00079778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,298.79 or 1.00122293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Jade Currency Coin Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com . Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jade Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jade Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jade Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jade Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jade Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.