iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Director Detlev Biniszkiewicz Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Director Detlev Biniszkiewicz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.83 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ITOS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Featured Article: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.