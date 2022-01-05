iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Director Detlev Biniszkiewicz Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Director Detlev Biniszkiewicz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.83 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITOS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

