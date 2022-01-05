Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Receives $31.37 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen cut Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical during the third quarter valued at $121,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Itamar Medical by 23.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Itamar Medical by 301,119.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 301,119 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the third quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the third quarter valued at about $3,394,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITMR remained flat at $$30.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.25 million, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.66.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

