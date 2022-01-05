Istar Inc. Buys 6,287 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.51 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,454 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,862.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,522 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.94 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.68.

On Monday, December 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,507 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.82 per share, for a total transaction of $499,867.74.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Istar Inc. acquired 6,615 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.57 per share, for a total transaction of $499,895.55.

On Monday, December 20th, Istar Inc. acquired 7,069 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.72 per share, for a total transaction of $499,919.68.

On Friday, December 17th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,786 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,856.76.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,988 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $499,851.64.

On Monday, December 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,982 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,841.38.

On Friday, December 10th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,876 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,885.20.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,691 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,884.61.

SAFE stock opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $95.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17 and a beta of -0.27.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. The company had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Safehold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth $39,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

