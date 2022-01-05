iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,999 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.46. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.