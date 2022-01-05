iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 67.8% from the November 30th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10,742.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 181,200.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 996.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI UAE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.