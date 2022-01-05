iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Stock Price Down 2%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.18. 501,857 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,652% from the average session volume of 18,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 68.6% during the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 133,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 54,334 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the third quarter valued at $360,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

