iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 169,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,851,327 shares.The stock last traded at $23.17 and had previously closed at $23.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,213,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,578,000 after buying an additional 1,036,402 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 782.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 309,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 274,494 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.