iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 377,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,092,000 after acquiring an additional 94,290 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 522.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 121,977 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,602,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,285,000.

Shares of CNYA opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.09.

