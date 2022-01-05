iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $71.62

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.62 and last traded at $72.23, with a volume of 58565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.05.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKE. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 842.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,649,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 405.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,162,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,268,000 after purchasing an additional 932,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 399.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,112,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,023,000 after purchasing an additional 889,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 379.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 875,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 392.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 860,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,750,000 after purchasing an additional 685,918 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.