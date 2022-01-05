iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after acquiring an additional 98,247 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,897,000 after acquiring an additional 196,723 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

